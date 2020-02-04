|
Patricia A. Rogoz of Meriden passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 84. Pat was born in Hartford on June 12, 1935 to the late Leonard and Celia (Gorski) Bickford, moving to Meriden as a child and living the rest of her life here. She married Francis (Buddy) Rogoz in 1954 and raised 4 children. Returning to work when her children entered school, Pat was employed as a cafeteria worker for various Meriden schools. Shortly after, she became a school secretary first at Washington Middle School then at Roger Sherman Elementary School, positions that she loved, especially working with the younger students. After retirement, Pat became active at her church, St. Stanislaus. She was a member of the Sunshine Club, volunteered at the rectory and became a Eucharistic Minister. She did this for a number of years until her Alzheimer's interfered. Pat loved gardening, traveling and swimming at the Masonic complex in Wallingford. She looked forward to her Tuesday Lunch Bunch and Thursday hair dressing appointments.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband Francis (Buddy) Rogoz and her sister, Betty McKeon. She leaves behind 4 children, Susan Saucier (Clifford) of Southington, Sandra Tupay of Niantic, Greg Rogoz of Hamden and David Rogoz of Meriden who was her primary caregiver throughout her illness. She also leaves her grandchildren, Patrick, Shawn, Nathan Saucier and Joseph Tupay, and 2 great grandchildren, Raelyn and Reid Saucier. She also leaves her special niece Kathy McKeon.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, February 8th at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 82 Akron St., Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Friday, February 7th from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Patricia's children wish to thank and acknowledge the Hartford Healthcare Home Hospice team for their caring support of them and their mother in the final days of her life.
Donations in Pat's memory may be made to Father Nadolny Good News Fund, 467 Bloomfield Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020