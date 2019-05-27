Patricia A. (Ouellet) Scollo, 83, of Windsor Locks entered into Eternal Rest on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Pat was born March 18, 1936, in Meriden, Conn., the daughter of the late Alfred and Mildred (Fields) Ouellet. Pat retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in North Haven after several years. Pat will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her four children, Debra A. Golas, of Windsor Locks, Leonard Golas and his wife, Leslie, of Colchester, Michael Golas and his wife, Debra, of Meriden, and Lisa Jones and her husband, Randolph, of Augusta, Maine; her brother, Charles Ouellet, of East Haven; 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. We love you mommy 256. Pat was predeceased by her husband, Bart Scollo; three brothers; and a sister. There are no calling hours. A funeral service in celebration of Pat's life will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 1 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad St., Windsor. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2019