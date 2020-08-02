Patricia Ann (Crean) Gindel, joined the angels on July 25, 2020, passing peacefully, and surrounded by her family. Born February 18, 1938 to Margaret Novak and Walter Crean (Zoom) in Meriden, CT, Pat's sun in Aquarius made her ahead of her time. Her moon in Libra gave her the touch to make everything beautiful, and her Virgo rising ensured everything was perfect and organized. But it was her Mercury in Aquarius that got her into some trouble when she said things without thinking, and her Mars in Aries that made her feisty (a trait that she handed down to all of her daughters)! But mostly, Pat wanted to make people laugh. During a full moon on October 13, 1962, Pat married the love of her life, James (Jim/Jimmy) Gindel, who predeceased her on February 1, 2014, after 51 years of marriage. She often said, "I've loved him since I was 8 years old". Pat is survived by her most precious possessions, her daughters Monica, Christine (Chrissee), Sally, and Claudine. We can still hear her yelling for one of us - using every one of our names until she said the right one, "whatever your name is ~ I'm talking to you!" Pat leaves behind her beloved brother Walter Crean, Jr., (aka Butchy) of Maine, his life partner Freda, and her much adored little sister Margie (Margaret) Taylor of Cromwell, CT. She leaves her sons-in-law, Frank Dupuis (Monica), John Olin (Chrissee), Damon Brink (Sally), and Kevin Zelenski (Claudine). She expects you to take good care of her babies and if you don't, you can best believe she will come back from the grave, "break your arm off at the elbow and beat you to death with it". Pat also leaves behind Jim's sisters, Anne Lamb, Eleanore Pyle (Dee), Margie Kimball (David), her loving "Herget family", many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and of course her childhood friend and "buddy", Marie Donlon (Balderacchi), who was with her to the end. Besides her husband and parents, Pat was predeceased by her sister-in-law June Crean, brother-in-law Loy Lamb, and beloved nephew Mark Lamb. We are sure that she'll be ready to cause a bit of a ruckus when she joins her longtime friend and partner in crime, Lolly Roberts. If you asked Pat the biggest loves in her life, she would say her grandchildren. With them she learned to be a child all over again. Because she thought she was too young to be a grandmother, she chose to be called "Lumiere", meaning light. Being difficult for a child to pronounce, she soon earned the loving nickname of "Mere" from her first born grandchild, Colby Olin. His brother Riley soon joined the clan, followed by cousins Faith Zelenski, and finally James-Arthur (Jake) Brink. Pat's alter ego, affectionately known as "Zelda", loved astrology and started doing readings in the early 70's. She was an avid reader of all genres, from romance novels to science, and was fascinated with Nikola Tesla. She loved to garden, but she DID NOT like to cook! Pat always had a knack for making things beautiful. She was a fixture at the Wallingford Flower Shop on and off for over 30 years - always returning to her flower shop family. She may also be remembered as "Miss Prissy" from the gift shop she owned and operated on Main Street. Mostly, Pat was a free spirit having a human experience, who is now free again to travel among the stars and play. We have cherished memories of singing around the piano and the holidays, which mom and dad made magical. Thank you Mom, for the music, the warm hugs, and the beauty in our lives. "Goodnight Dear Mom! Sweet Dreams! God Bless You! See You in the Morning!" We love you VERY, VERY MUCH. You will be forever in our hearts ~ To the staff, and the residents of the Wright Residence at Masonicare, thank you all for being our extended family. Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Gerard Fumo, his nurse navigator, Priscilla, and all of the nurses, technicians, and staff of Mid State Medical Center who took care of mom with love and compassion. Thank you also to the hospice nurses who, over the past few months were always there to guide us, we don't know how we would have made it through without you. You are our angels on earth. A graveside service will be held for both Pat and Jim on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Wallingford. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 No. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, and will include a service with military honors for Jim. A heartfelt thank you to everyone at the Wallingford Funeral Home who helped us through a truly heartbreaking moment in our lives.