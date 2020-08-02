1/1
Patricia Ann Gindel
2/18/1938 - 7/25/2020
Patricia Ann (Crean) Gindel, joined the angels on July 25, 2020, passing peacefully, and surrounded by her family. Born February 18, 1938 to Margaret Novak and Walter Crean (Zoom) in Meriden, CT, Pat's sun in Aquarius made her ahead of her time. Her moon in Libra gave her the touch to make everything beautiful, and her Virgo rising ensured everything was perfect and organized. But it was her Mercury in Aquarius that got her into some trouble when she said things without thinking, and her Mars in Aries that made her feisty (a trait that she handed down to all of her daughters)! But mostly, Pat wanted to make people laugh. During a full moon on October 13, 1962, Pat married the love of her life, James (Jim/Jimmy) Gindel, who predeceased her on February 1, 2014, after 51 years of marriage. She often said, "I've loved him since I was 8 years old". Pat is survived by her most precious possessions, her daughters Monica, Christine (Chrissee), Sally, and Claudine. We can still hear her yelling for one of us - using every one of our names until she said the right one, "whatever your name is ~ I'm talking to you!" Pat leaves behind her beloved brother Walter Crean, Jr., (aka Butchy) of Maine, his life partner Freda, and her much adored little sister Margie (Margaret) Taylor of Cromwell, CT. She leaves her sons-in-law, Frank Dupuis (Monica), John Olin (Chrissee), Damon Brink (Sally), and Kevin Zelenski (Claudine). She expects you to take good care of her babies and if you don't, you can best believe she will come back from the grave, "break your arm off at the elbow and beat you to death with it". Pat also leaves behind Jim's sisters, Anne Lamb, Eleanore Pyle (Dee), Margie Kimball (David), her loving "Herget family", many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and of course her childhood friend and "buddy", Marie Donlon (Balderacchi), who was with her to the end. Besides her husband and parents, Pat was predeceased by her sister-in-law June Crean, brother-in-law Loy Lamb, and beloved nephew Mark Lamb. We are sure that she'll be ready to cause a bit of a ruckus when she joins her longtime friend and partner in crime, Lolly Roberts. If you asked Pat the biggest loves in her life, she would say her grandchildren. With them she learned to be a child all over again. Because she thought she was too young to be a grandmother, she chose to be called "Lumiere", meaning light. Being difficult for a child to pronounce, she soon earned the loving nickname of "Mere" from her first born grandchild, Colby Olin. His brother Riley soon joined the clan, followed by cousins Faith Zelenski, and finally James-Arthur (Jake) Brink. Pat's alter ego, affectionately known as "Zelda", loved astrology and started doing readings in the early 70's. She was an avid reader of all genres, from romance novels to science, and was fascinated with Nikola Tesla. She loved to garden, but she DID NOT like to cook! Pat always had a knack for making things beautiful. She was a fixture at the Wallingford Flower Shop on and off for over 30 years - always returning to her flower shop family. She may also be remembered as "Miss Prissy" from the gift shop she owned and operated on Main Street. Mostly, Pat was a free spirit having a human experience, who is now free again to travel among the stars and play. We have cherished memories of singing around the piano and the holidays, which mom and dad made magical. Thank you Mom, for the music, the warm hugs, and the beauty in our lives. "Goodnight Dear Mom! Sweet Dreams! God Bless You! See You in the Morning!" We love you VERY, VERY MUCH. You will be forever in our hearts ~ To the staff, and the residents of the Wright Residence at Masonicare, thank you all for being our extended family. Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Gerard Fumo, his nurse navigator, Priscilla, and all of the nurses, technicians, and staff of Mid State Medical Center who took care of mom with love and compassion. Thank you also to the hospice nurses who, over the past few months were always there to guide us, we don't know how we would have made it through without you. You are our angels on earth. A graveside service will be held for both Pat and Jim on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Wallingford. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 No. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, and will include a service with military honors for Jim. A heartfelt thank you to everyone at the Wallingford Funeral Home who helped us through a truly heartbreaking moment in our lives.



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. John’s Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
Whenever you would see Pan, either in the flower shop or around and about town you were always welcomed with that beautiful smile of hers!
Ray Ross
Friend
July 28, 2020
From 4th grade on... there are a multitude of memories I will always cherish..potatoe bread and tea.. Days of our lives.. General hospital..astrology... angel readers.. threatening our dates with a broken arm...treating me like I was one of her children...visits at Miss Prissys..coming to my parents house early morning & decorating the tent with tulle and flowers for my wedding reception ... being neighbors as a newlywed .. and most recently giving me an astrology chart reading and sharing laughs and tears (good ones) ... I’m so grateful for that time spent with you! Whoop it up among the stars!!! ❤
Chrissy Smith
Family
July 28, 2020
Monica, Chrissy, Sally &Claudine~
I am so very sorry to hear about your Mom passing away... My thoughts and prayers are with you all...May she rest easy. I’m so blessed to have known her. She was a wonderful person!
Love you all.. xoxo
Tammie Lumbra ~Cadett
Friend
July 28, 2020
I love ❤ this women like she is my mommy and the girls are like my sisters I’m so so sorry for your loss I will miss her forever I love you all if you need me for anything please call anytime
Debbie Buckman
Friend
July 28, 2020
I am saddened by the loss of my dearest and best friend and buddy. We were friends since grammar school (68years). We shared many good times and many laughs. I will always remember all of our good times together. I will miss you and love you forever. You will never be forgotten. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Marie Balderacchi Donlon
July 28, 2020
I met your mom and dad in the early 70s when I worked for the telephone company. They were both lovely people. May they both RIP.❤
audrey apuzzo
Acquaintance
July 28, 2020
I love my beautiful auntie she was one of the sweetest most caring people i knew
I will cherish all of our Christmas gatherings together. U are a amazing person and will forever have a piece of my heart. May you rest easy and peaceful with uncle Jimmy. Love you both xoxo - your niece Stacy Taylor
Stacy Taylor
Family
July 28, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you all. Pat was a great lady always so happy to see you. Went to Holy Trinity with your father great guy.
Gail McCormack
Friend
July 28, 2020
Thinking of you at this time. Prayers to the family, from North Carolina! ♥
Laura Hammersley-Sorber
Friend
July 28, 2020
My condolences to Pat’s family. I loved across the road from her at Yalesville Square and I can say she was one of the best people I knew. We shared many laughs together and many conversations about everything. She will be missed

Liz Minervini
Liz Minervini
Friend
July 28, 2020
Well miss her very much always made sure I had ride to school thoughts and prayers for family love the Lumbra’s
Craig Lumbra
Neighbor
July 28, 2020
Dear Sally and family,
I am so saddened and sorry to hear of your mom’s passing. She was a great lady. May your memories comfort you all and bring peace.
Kristine Emond
Friend
July 28, 2020
Pat and Jim made a difference in my life. They taught me how enormous a heart can be. The smell of bread baking, a cup of cinnamon tea, the light and dark stripes of a table made by loving hands. Warmth and love all around. In a full home they found room for me and all of my chaos at the time. They taught without teaching, They loved with ease. The power to pass through the world and pass on the love of simply being alive. Oh, how the universe guided me to your open arms and now the universe embraces you. Your truly amazing and unique daughters, each a testimony to your passions and pride. Bold, Shy, Quiet, Brilliant, Funny, Beautiful, Strong, Loving, Accepting, Talented, Brave, Shining Humans in this world. I am sad for your family and all who knew your parents. Though the world has lost a light, the heavens shine a little brighter.
Taylor Kundolf
Friend
July 28, 2020
You bandaged my scraped knees, wiped my tears and sent me home. Gave me snacks, hugs and a firm talking to whether I thought I needed it or not. The first family I was loved in outside of my own only 20 feet away. My other mom during the years when moms can share their children during a time when lines were blurred and you rode a light beam of love from house to house. You introduced me to cosmic thinking before I knew what it was. Love you forever.
Janette Luparia
Family
July 28, 2020
Pat was a most valued friend, co-worker and employee to the Wallingford Flower Shoppe family for more than 40 years. May she be at Peace.
The Greco Family and friends at Wallingford Flower.
Sal Greco
Friend
July 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ron&Carol Chuba
Friend
