Patricia Ann Mischke
1936 - 2020
Patricia Ann Mischke, 84, died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Meriden Center. She was born in Meriden on February 24, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Hillman E. Barr and Mildred M. Barber. She was raised and educated in Meriden. Patricia was employed by Napier for over 30 years before their closing. She was a parishioner at St. Rose of Lima Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino with her friends. Her five grandsons were the light of her life. She is survived by her children, Keith Mischke and wife Patricia of Wallingford, Christine Winslow of Granby and Eileen Beegan and husband Timothy of Southington, grandsons, Alex, Daniel and Kyle Mischke, and Zachary and Colin Winslow. She is also survived by her sister, Dawn McLean of Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by her son Robert. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Meriden Center and Valerie Lopez for their compassionate care of Patricia. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to an organization of your choice. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
