Patricia Ann Ransom


6/30/1936 - 9/26/2019
Patricia Ann (Griffin) Ransom, 83, of East Hampton and formerly of Meriden, beloved wife of Denton Ransom died Thursday, Sept. 26th at Middlesex Hospice. Born June 30, 1936 in Meriden, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Regina (Hamp) Griffin. Patricia was a long time resident of Meriden before moving to East Hampton with her husband Denton. Patricia had worked as a hairdresser before her retirement. Besides her husband she is survived by her son Gary Ransom and his wife Bonnie of East Hampton, her daughter Linda Ransom and her companion Joseph LeCara of East Hampton, her grandsons Benjamin and Devin Graham, and her two great grandsons Silas and Eli. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Griffin and her grandson Timothy Ransom. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home, 112 Main St., East Hampton, on Monday, Sept. 30th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. There will be a Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Lake View Cemetery. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
