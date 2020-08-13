Patricia B. Chevrette, 75, of the Marion section of Southington passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Norman Chevrette for 57 years.
Born August 25, 1944 in Central Falls, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Blanche (Marcotte) Powers.
Patricia was an RN and retired from MidState Medical Center in Meriden. She volunteered at Social Services and was a member of numerous nursing organizations. She loved to knit and watch the UCONN girls basketball team.
In addition to her husband she leaves her children; David Chevrette and wife Mellissa of Marlboro, MA, Diane Woolley and husband David of Marion and Michael Chevrette and wife Lori of E. Brunswick, NJ; six grandchildren, Luke and Timothy Chevrette both of Marlboro, MA, Cyndy Woolley of NYC, Dan Woolley of USAF Alaska, Robynne Chevrette of E. Brunswick, NJ and Matthew Chevrette of Peapack, NJ; a brother, Robert Powers of SC; a sister, Frances Sayer of R.I. and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Powers.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, August 17th at 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornelia De Lange Syndrome Foundation, www.cdlsusa.org
Wearing masks, social distancing and other safety protocols are required.
