Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Patricia Caruth
Patricia Caruth
Patricia Caruth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Caruth


Patricia Caruth
3/2/1940 - 3/17/2019
Patricia Caruth Obituary
Patricia Collins Caruth, 79, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Donald J. Caruth for 55 years, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in New Haven, March 2, 1940, daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Collins. She was employed by the Town of Wallingford where she was a secretary at the Wallingford Board of Education offices until her retirement in 1996.

She is survived by her children, Diane Caruth McKee (Steven) of Mashpee, MA, Kevin Caruth (Patti Vecsey) of Wallingford, and Erin Caruth Clark (Robert) of Durham, CT. She was the proud grandmother of Brandon Brian Caruth, Colin and Aidan Caruth, Sydney McKee, and Lila and Sienna Clark. She was predeceased by her son, Brian Caruth; her daughter, Karen Caruth; and her birth father, Elmer Canyock who died when she was 4 years old. She enjoyed the time she spent traveling, playing cards, and going out for dinner with her friends. She cherished her time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, March 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment in All Saints Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to The .

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
