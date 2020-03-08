|
Patricia "Patti" Jeanne Easton Johns, 77, of Wallingford, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was the loving wife of Joseph S. Severino. Patti was born in Craftsbury Common, VT, October 23, 1942, a daughter of the late Charles D. and Jeanne (Garretson) Easton. She graduated third in her class from Guilford High School in 1960, where she played the flute and piccolo in the orchestra and marching band. Patti worked for many years in the insurance industry, and was most recently employed at Serra & DelVecchio Insurance in Middletown until her retirement 2 years ago. Patti was a brilliant, generous and loving woman cherished by all who knew her. She was an avid music lover who enjoyed all types of music including artists as diverse as Mozart, The Beatles, James Taylor, John Denver, Glenn Campbell and Buddy Holly. Patti also had a thirst for knowledge, loved watching PBS and reading nonfiction, especially historical biographies. In addition to her husband Joe, she is survived by her sister Margaret Easton O'Brien of California and her brother Michael Easton of Nova Scotia, Canada; her daughter Pamela J. Hubbard of Norwalk; her son Christopher Johns, Sr. of Wallingford; and her son Peter Charles Johns of New Haven. Patti is also survived by her grandchildren Sean Easton Holroyd and his husband Matthew Vest of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Jaynie Anna Johns and Christopher Johns, Jr., both of Wallingford. Patti also had many loving nieces and nephews, each of whom she adored. In addition to her parents, Patti was preceded in death by her beloved sister Jocelyn Faith Easton Alford, her brother Charles "Bim" D. Easton, Jr., and her husband Eugene "Genie" Johns. Her family will receive relatives and friends for a Memorial Service at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Tuesday, March 10, from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 7 pm. Interment will be private. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 8, 2020