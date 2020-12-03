Patricia Elizabeth Pavelkops, 78, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at home after a brief illness. Born on February 22, 1942, she was the daughter of Pasquale and Norma D'Agostino. Patricia was a member of the Garden Club and Intermediates Club.
She is survived by her two sons, Scott Pavelkops and his wife Andrea of Meriden and Todd Pavelkops of Meriden; her four grandchildren, Kayla and Seth Pavelkops of Meriden and Todd Jr. and Jenna Pavelkops of Meriden; her two sisters, Joan D'Agostino and George Paradis and Dawn D'Agostino, all of Meriden. Patricia is also survived by one niece and one nephew.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, December 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will be private. Due to the current pandemic social distancing and masks are required. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
.