1/1
Patricia Elizabeth Pavelkops
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Patricia Elizabeth Pavelkops, 78, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at home after a brief illness. Born on February 22, 1942, she was the daughter of Pasquale and Norma D'Agostino. Patricia was a member of the Garden Club and Intermediates Club.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott Pavelkops and his wife Andrea of Meriden and Todd Pavelkops of Meriden; her four grandchildren, Kayla and Seth Pavelkops of Meriden and Todd Jr. and Jenna Pavelkops of Meriden; her two sisters, Joan D'Agostino and George Paradis and Dawn D'Agostino, all of Meriden. Patricia is also survived by one niece and one nephew.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, December 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will be private. Due to the current pandemic social distancing and masks are required. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
She will be dearly missed. She was such a great person..We loved her so much..She will be our guardian angel...xo
Tracy Papallo
Friend
