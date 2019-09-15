The Record-Journal Obituaries
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace & St. Peter's Episcopal Church
2927 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Patricia Hayduk McCormack Obituary
Patricia Hayduk McCormack passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the Masonic Hospice Care unit after a long struggle with MS. Pat was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas M. McCormack; and her parents, Margaret and Edward Hayduk. She is survived by her son, Michael Thomas McCormack, of Wallingford; and her brothers, Richard Hayduk, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Robert Hayduk, of Sacramento, Calif. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, including Chrissy Ghiasi, of Hawaii, and Stacey Hayduk, of Florida; her goddaughter, Brittany Galbraith, of Bristol; and Michael Galbraith, of Florida. Her family would like to thank her long-term caregiver and friend, Toni Ramos, and her longtime friend, Mary Ann Galbraith for all of their help and support.

Pat enjoyed a rewarding career at AT&T for 30 years, working in various roles as both management and non-management. She was a person of many skills, such as organic gardening, interior decorating, and cooking. She was always very active in the community. Her gregarious personality drew various types of people to her side.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 12:00 p.m. at Grace & St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2927 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, Conn. Parking is available across the street. A celebration of her life will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, Hamden. To send condolences, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
