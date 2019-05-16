It is with great sorrow that the family of Patricia (Patty) L. Hayward, 63, announces her sudden death on May 13, 2019. Patty was the beloved wife of her devoted husband Andrew (Andy) Hayward for 39 wonderful years. Born in Middletown on July 18, 1955, Patty was the daughter of the late Milton and Glenna Dudley. She worked 37 years as a CNA and enjoyed every minute of it.



Other than her soulmate Andy, Patty is survived by her son Steven Hayward and his wife Karissa, and their children Joshua and Seth, as well as Steven's son Brian, his wife Jennifer, and their precious daughter Julianna. Patty is also survived by her daughter Kristy and her husband Brent, and their children Kiley, Luke, and Jake, and her son Scott and his wife Michelle and their children Layla, Brady, Jemma. Patty also leaves behind her sisters Pamela Zingle and Gloria McCotter, and her brother Dennis Dudley as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends.



A funeral service in memory of Patty will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Burial will be private. Patty's family will receive family and friends at the funeral home on Monday, May 20th from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019