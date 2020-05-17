Patricia LeHesissier Singh
1943 - 2020
Patricia Jean LeHesissier Singh, 76, of Meriden, passed into the loving arms of the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at CT Hospice, Branford. Born in Meriden on November 30, 1943, she was the daughter of the late William and Arlene (Hanny) LeHesissier. She was predeceased by her sister Evelyn St. Onge and grandson Elias Menard. Patricia loved her family and was delighted to attend the many concerts, dance recitals, and award ceremonies for her grandchildren. Patricia loved music, dance, and her metaphysical studies. She worked as a CNA at various hospitals and nursing homes throughout her life. Her last employment before retiring was for the ARC of Meriden/Wallingford as a job coach. She loved the people she worked with and formed loving ties with many of her clients. Patricia is survived by four loving children; Susan Mulligan and her husband Brian of Vernon, CT, daughter Sandra Menard and her husband Bud of Jackson, ME, son Sean Bruzik and his wife Alberta of Branford, CT, and son Jason Bruzik of NJ. She is the loving Grandma to, Bonnie McDermott of Meriden, CT, Dale McDermott of Manchester, CT, Bryan Menard and his wife Kelsey of Jackson, ME, Joshua Menard of Jackson, ME, Eric Menard of ME, Jacob Mulligan and Monica Mulligan of Meriden, CT, and Alex Bruzik of NJ. She also leaves four great-grandchildren, Drew Menard, Hailey Parana, Phoenix and Osmyth McDermott, two sisters Carol Williams and Brenda Shuttleworth of Meriden, CT, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating Patricia's life will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave. Meriden, CT 06450. For on-line condolences please see her obituary at: beecherandbennett.com



Published in The Record-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
