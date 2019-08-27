|
Patricia N. Kennedy Caulfield, 81, of Wallingford, died peacefully, Friday, August 23, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by family and the sound of the New York Mets battling the Braves in 14 innings. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Caulfield.
Pat was born in Waterbury, on St. Patrick's Day, 1938, a daughter of the late Daniel and Dora Kennedy. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She attended CCSU and graduated from St. Mary's Nursing School. Pat worked as an L.P.N. for many years, while raising the three luckiest girls on earth. She loved hanging out with her grandchildren, sending crockpots to her loved ones, and extolling the virtues of garlic to anyone who would listen. A woman of faith, she spent many hours praying to St. Anthony to please find her rosary.
She is survived by her daughters, Siubain Caulfield of Wallingford, Mary Lynch and her husband Scott of Plantsville, Kathleen Fleming and her husband Brian of Newington; her four grandchildren, Bryce Lynch, Brooke Lynch ,Sean Fleming, Hannah Fleming; sisters Mary Simpson of Maine, Judy Kelly of Florida as well as eight nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister Dorene Sofia.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext, Wallingford, on Thursday, Aug. 29th, from 5 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Friday directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Wallingford. Interment will be in St. James Cemetery in Naugatuck. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 27, 2019