Patricia Sue (Misavage) Donovan, born September 4, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio, passed peacefully at Hartford Hospital on Monday, October 26, 2020.
She is survived by husband, Tim Donovan, sons, Patrick, Sam and step-daughter, Corey Anne Tracey (husband Landon), grandchildren, Keegan, Ainsley and Lochlan, her sisters, Diane Shelley (husband Michael), Mary Chirnside ( husband Robin) and Nancy Rhonehouse (husband Bob), 10 nieces and nephews, in-laws Michael Donovan (wife Barb), Peg Wilhelm (husband Michael) and Patty Dambrowski (husband Daren) and Robert Donovan, 6 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Thomas Misavage, mother, Barbara Misavage (Stine) and brother, Tommy Misavage.
Born and raised in Toledo, OH, she moved to Wallingford, CT, in 1983. Pat went to Beverly Elementary School, Bowsher HS in Toledo, the University of Toledo and Xavier University in New Orleans. She taught school at St. Agatha Catholic Elementary School in Los Angeles. She worked many years as a bartender at several VFW's in Meriden, Yalesville, Northford and the Radisson in Cromwell. She loved to go fishing with her friends and lounging at the pool with her dogs, Mo and Izzie.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter and Paul Catholic church, Orchard St., Wallingford, CT, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in her name.