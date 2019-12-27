|
Patricia Torchia, 83, passed away peacefully early Christmas Eve after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Max and Frances (Richie) Muravnick and was as lifelong resident of Meriden. She was known for her huge heart and was always giving of herself. Her family defined her by how much love she had for everyone. Anybody that knew her adored her. One thing she wasn't too much of was loving. Ms. Torchia was a nurse's aide at Coccomo and loved caring for others. In her last years, she was cared for by the Bradley Home.
Patricia is survived by her two sons, John and Michael Torchia, 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, her beloved sister-in-law Mary Jane Foerg, her second daughter Shawn Torchia and Jan Torchia. She also leaves behind many loved ones, too many to name. She was predeceased by her two sons, James Torchia (1996) and Joseph Torchia (2015).
Family and friends are invited to attend a service to be held at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Friday, December 27th (TODAY) at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bradley Home, 320 Colony St, Meriden, Connecticut 06451. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019