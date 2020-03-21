The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
For more information about
Patrick Broderick
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Patrick A. Broderick


7/11/1939 - 3/17/2020
Patrick A. Broderick Obituary
Patrick A. Broderick, 80, devoted husband of the late Carole D. Broderick, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center.

Patrick was born and raised in Bridgeport, July 11, 1939, a son of the late Michael and Irene (Papp) Broderick and was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1956. He was employed by Emson Research Inc. in Bridgeport for many years in a variety of roles, retiring from there as a Production Plant Manager. In this time, he moved to Fairfield, where he resided for many years before moving to Wallingford in 2003. He was later employed by Walmart in Hamden for several years as a Maintenance Associate.

He is survived by his daughter, Celina Broderick of Wallingford, step-daughter Alison (Timothy) Johnston of Shelton; his brothers Thomas Broderick and Robert Broderick Sr; his niece Gail (Mickey) Santelle; his nephew Victor Varza Jr; his wife's siblings, Gaetan (Vicky) Dompierre; Diane (John) Caldwell; Claudine (Frank) Rosado; Lauraine (Fred) Andalora; Francine (John) Aquino; along with many nieces; nephews; great nieces, great nephews. He also had two sons from a previous marriage, Michael Broderick & Mark Broderick. He was predeceased by his sisters Marie Varza and Katherine Broderick; and his brother Michael Broderick.

His family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare Health Center for their kindness and compassionate care.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. For online condolences or directions visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 21, 2020
