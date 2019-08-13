Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Kildare Church
75 Moodus-Leesville Road
Moodus, CT
Patrick Henry Danaher


1945 - 2019
Patrick Henry Danaher, "Scrapiron", passed away peacefully at home in Haddam Neck, August 8th, at the age of 73.

Patrick was born in Meriden on November 11, 1945 to Francis and Dorothy (Foell) Danaher. He leaves behind his wife and best friend Terry Cella Danaher, 5 children and 12 grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 17 at St. Bridget of Kildare Church, 75 Moodus-Leesville Road, Moodus, CT, with reception to follow. Memorial donations can be made to Haddam Neck Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Rock Landing Road, Haddam Neck, CT 06424.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
