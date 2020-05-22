Patrick Michael McCusker, 31, passed away on May 17, 2020 after a long-time illness. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut, to John McCusker and Lorna Kelliher, and he resided in Meriden, where he attended Maloney and Platt High Schools. Patrick enjoyed spending time with his family, MMA fighting, kickboxing, training, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed roller skating, boating and going to the beach. Other hobbies of his included metal detecting, playing with his dogs, sports, and playing the drums.
Besides his father, John McCusker and his wife Lori, and Patrick's fiancee Katie McLean, he is survived by brothers, John McCusker and his wife Amanda, Matthew McCusker and his wife Ashley and Shane Kelliher and his wife Samantha and a sister, Kim Ostatowicz and her husband Daryl. He is also survived by six nieces and two nephews and two goddaughters.
Services will be held at a later date to commemorate the life of Patrick. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.