Patrick S. Camera, 54, died on Saturday, March 9, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Meriden on June 8, 1964, he was the son of Marie (Connelly) Camera-Smithausler and the late Frank Camera, Sr. He resided in Wallingford, graduated high school as Valedictorian and graduated from culinary school. Patrick attended Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wallingford.



Besides his significant other, Cathy Camera, he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Camera and Marika McKeen; one son, Joshua Camera; four grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Hazen and her husband, Ronald; two brothers, Edward Camera and Frank Camera, Jr., and his wife Patti and many nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Saturday, March 16th at 12 noon at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will be private. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 to 12 prior to the service. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019