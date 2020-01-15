The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Patrick Sullivan


1934 - 2020
Patrick Sullivan Obituary
Patrick Sullivan, 85, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Patrick was born to the late Richard Sullivan and Hazel (McCleary) in Hartman, Arkansas on October 9, 1934. He worked for The Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 777 until his retirement.

Besides our Mom, Lorraine Sullivan, he is survived by his children, Carol Thorpe (Trevor), Linda, Donna, and Gene Sullivan; grandchildren, Jamie Luckhardt (Brian), Eric and PJ Sullivan, Cody Dossin, Matthew Thorpe (Suzanne), Trevor Thorpe (Nancy) and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Patrick Sullivan, Jr.

His family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, January 18th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. A funeral service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
