The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 634-1133
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
First Methodist Church
159 East Main St.
Meriden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patti Barse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patti R. Barse


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patti R. Barse Obituary
Patti Ruth (Hackbarth) Barse, 76, of Meriden, passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Thursday, June 27 at Miller Memorial Community in Meriden after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born to the late Charles and Ethel Hackbarth, on September 11, 1942, in Meriden. Patti graduated from Maloney High School in 1960 as well as graduating with honors from CCSU in 1976 and achieved her Master's degree in 1983 from SCSU, all while proudly raising her children. She was a teacher at Thomas Hooker School in Meriden for 38 years. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Meriden where she sang in her beloved choir for 50 years. Patti lived life to the fullest, on her own terms; was fiercely independent, strong and loved her family and friends dearly.

Patti is survived by her children, Kenneth (Susan) Barse of Wethersfield, Dana (Kathleen) Barse of Southington, Lauren (Tracy) Barse of Bristol, and Courtney (Ryan) Walton of Wallingford. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren that adored her.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, July 13th, 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 159 East Main St., Meriden. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Patti Ruth Barse may be made to First United Methodist Church, Meriden or Miller Memorial Community, 360 Broad St-#1, Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now