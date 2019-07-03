Patti Ruth (Hackbarth) Barse, 76, of Meriden, passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Thursday, June 27 at Miller Memorial Community in Meriden after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's.



She was born to the late Charles and Ethel Hackbarth, on September 11, 1942, in Meriden. Patti graduated from Maloney High School in 1960 as well as graduating with honors from CCSU in 1976 and achieved her Master's degree in 1983 from SCSU, all while proudly raising her children. She was a teacher at Thomas Hooker School in Meriden for 38 years. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Meriden where she sang in her beloved choir for 50 years. Patti lived life to the fullest, on her own terms; was fiercely independent, strong and loved her family and friends dearly.



Patti is survived by her children, Kenneth (Susan) Barse of Wethersfield, Dana (Kathleen) Barse of Southington, Lauren (Tracy) Barse of Bristol, and Courtney (Ryan) Walton of Wallingford. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren that adored her.



Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, July 13th, 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 159 East Main St., Meriden. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com



In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Patti Ruth Barse may be made to First United Methodist Church, Meriden or Miller Memorial Community, 360 Broad St-#1, Meriden, CT 06450. Published in The Record-Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019