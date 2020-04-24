|
|
Paul Charles Barrett, 90, of Southington, beloved husband for 65 years of Jean (Thomasino) Barrett passed away on April 20, 2020.
Born on May 13, 1929, in Montpelier Vermont he was the son of the late Paul and Anna Barrett and the oldest of seven siblings.
Paul grew up in Greenfield, Massachusetts and graduated from Greenfield High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Army. His first assignment was the Korean War. Upon his return from Korea, he met and married his wife Jean (Thomasino) Barrett and together they started a military life. With family in tow they traveled across the United States and overseas. They were stationed in CT, MA, NJ, Okinawa, IN, and TX. Paul's last assignment was Vietnam. When he returned home, and after twenty-five years of military service, he retired. He then worked for the United States Postal Service for the next twenty years. During his retirement years, he was a crossing guard for the Southington School System, a volunteer with the Southington Fire Department, and a volunteer at the voting polls. He liked camping and traveling with his RV, wood making, and spending time with his family. His sweet, happy smile would light up any heart. He was a gentle and kind man, a devout Catholic and a longtime communicant of St. Thomas Church. He was blessed with a long life and enjoyed it immensely leaving this world with no regrets.
A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Paul will be dearly missed by his wife Jean (Thomasino) Barrett; his children Linda (Barrett) Graver and her husband Bruce, Susan (Barrett) Ciccotelli and her husband John, and Thomas Barrett and his wife Rachel; grandchildren Michael Graver, Alex Graver and his wife Carly, Jason Ciccotelli and his wife Tonia, Ashley (Ciccotelli) Cloutier and her husband Jeremy, Lindsey Barrett, and Jamie (Barrett) Semaria and her husband Ricky; great-grandchildren Molly, Scarlett and Meadow, Landon and Everleigh, Logan and Isla. He is also survived by his siblings Joan Pelletier, John Barrett and sister-in-law Carol, Martin Barrett and sister-in-law Mary Anne. His most special and favorite sister-in-law Marie (Thomasino) Onofrio, and all his nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by his father Paul Barrett and mother Anna Barrett, his sisters Elizabeth Barrett, Marie Klepacki, Claire Barrett, brother-in-law Carmen Onofrio, and grandson Thomas Barrett, Jr.
A very special thank you to the nursing staff and caretakers at the Curtis Home-St. Elizabeth Center, Meriden, for the care and compassion shown to Paul and his family. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington, CT. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Southington Community Services, 91 Norton St., Plantsville, CT 06479
DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.
For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchifh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020