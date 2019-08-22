|
Paul Lehr, 91, born on September 29, 1927, died on August 16, 2019. Originally from Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Wallingford for 50 years and then moved to Southington. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, June Lehr. He was predeceased by his daughter Christine Wiggers and granddaughter Jennifer Woods and niece Carolann Levassuer. He leaves his loving children and their spouses; Paul and Ann Lehr, Carl and Lisa Lehr, Mark Lehr, and Janine and John Hey. His pride in his grandchildren was all important to him. He deeply loved them all and wanted to see them happy and successful. They are: Jennifer (deceased). Christopher, Jessica, Jamie, Daniel, Courtney, Stephanie, Kyle, Tim, Doug Jr. and Carrie. He was a proud great-grandfather to Shane, Jentel, Miranda, Delanney, Maddison, Jen, Mckensie, and Zachary. and a great-great-grandfather to Aiden and Emma. He also leaves his son-in-law, Douglas Wiggers and William Prentiss and nephew, Tommy.
Paul was employed for 30 years with Fruehauf Trailers, retiring and subsequently working for the Wallingford Board of Education as a custodian at Yalesville and Parker Farms schools. He did this for 10 years.
He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII aboard the USS Sarpedon in the Pacific. He spent a year aboard the USS Vulcan during the Korean War. He Volunteered for the Wallingford Auxiliary Police for 28 years, retiring as deputy chief. He was active in Most Holy Trinity Church; working for the success of their annual bazaar. He also served on the auxiliary board of the Sisters of Mercy, Holy Trinity School, which raised money to help the Sisters of Mercy in Madison with their annual fair.
Paul spent many weekends with the Boy Scouts driving them to Deer Lake and their activities, ending the weekend with a carload of scouts being taken to Sunday Mass at the local church before heading home. Most weekends he was watching one of his children's games at a field somewhere in or around Wallingford, and then eventually his grandchildrens' games.
The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. There are no calling hours. We ask relatives and friends to join his family for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Dominic's Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to .
Paul's family would like to thank Southington Care for their compassion and care. We are forever grateful to Rosalie Ward who was there for Paul during his darkest moments. Her genuine interest in Paul's well-being while he was home bound, and her kindness to our family can never be measured. She is a true angel in disguise.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019