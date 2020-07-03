Paul Christopher Sheridan passed-away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was 77.Paul was born on August 2, 1942, in Hartford. He was the son of the late Paul B. and Mildred Sheridan of Meriden, Connecticut.Paul attended local schools in Meriden, including St. Rose for grade school. He graduated from Wilcox Tech (trade school), as it was known then, as a Carpenter.Paul served his country honorably and proudly in the US Army National Guard from 1964 to 1971, when he received an honorable discharge. He was a diehard Red Sox fan and an avid sportsman. Paul loved to hunt and fish both in Connecticut and Rhode Island, from sea ducks and geese to trout and striper.Paul could be found in his camo Lund along any New England Coastline from 4 a.m. to noon. He would also hunt the cornfields of New York for geese and turkeys.Paul is survived by his wife Linda Sheridan of Middletown and son Jeffrey Sheridan of Land O'Lakes, Florida. He is also survived by his brother Kerry Sheridan of New Britain, Mark Sheridan of Washington Depot, sister Maureen Iwanicki of Wallingford, as well as several nieces. He was predeceased by his nephew Dean Iwanicki of Wallingford.Due to Covid 19, funeral services will be private as per the family's request.Memories of Paul will always be at his favorite spots where he hunted and fished. So, if you see a camo Lund in pre-dawn hours along the Connecticut or Rhode Island coast, it could be his ghost making sure he gets his spot.