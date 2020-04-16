|
Paul Ciezniak, 80, of Wallingford, CT, passed away on April 13, 2020 at Regency House, Wallingford, with his family by his side after a brief battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of 54 years to Geri (Preneta) Ciezniak. Paul was born in Scranton, PA, on October 7, 1939, to the late Walter and Mary (Gursky) Ciezniak and was predeceased by his sister Patricia Ring. He worked for Proliance Industries, New Haven, as HD Products Manager for many years until his retirement in 2008. He was an avid reader and a ham radio operator (K1SEZ). In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Karen Iannone of Woonsocket, R.I.; Jennifer Hollenbeck (Cliff) of Wallingford; and Susan Ciezniak also of Wallingford; his seven grandchildren who lovingly called him "Bubba": Jessica and Joshua Ciezniak; Alyssa and Breanna Iannone; Justin Boucher; Clifford and Olivia Hollenbeck. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Fred Ring (W1NHS) of Orange, CT, his brother-in-law Richard Preneta of Wallingford and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt Saint Peter's Cemetery, Derby, CT, at the convenience of the family and a public memorial mass will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Radio Relay League, Newington, CT or the Wallingford Public Library. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020