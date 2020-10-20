1/1
Paul E. Lapan
Paul E. Lapan, 76, husband of Carol Winchell Lapan, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Born in Champlain, New York on May 29, 1944, he was the son of the late Walter and Elizabeth Baker.

Mr. Lapan moved to CT in 1966 and worked at P&W and UPS Overnight Transportation for 31 years. He enjoyed bowling, watching the Yankees and trips to the casinos. He volunteered at the South Meriden Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years.

Besides his wife Carol of 26 years, he is survived by his daughters, Penny Elliott and her husband Rick and Tina Carmody and her husband Jim, his stepchildren; Rhonda Sands and her husband Ken and Scott Gillis. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and a great granddaughter. He was predeceased by his aunt, Mary Lindley.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22nd at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing is required. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
October 19, 2020
Malgorzata k
Friend
