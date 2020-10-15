1/1
Paul G. Cullis
1927 - 2020
Paul G. Cullis, 93, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Jean (Studniarz) Cullis, who predeceased him in 2014. Together they shared 61 wonderful and loving years of marriage.

Paul was born on January 23, 1927 in Johnstown, PA, son to the late Leo A. and Edith (Lauer) Cullis. Paul served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Germany. He earned rank as Sergeant and was honorably discharged. He was a resident of Plainville for 53 years, where he and his wife, Jean, raised a loving family. He will be deeply missed by his family, but they are comforted knowing that Paul and Jean are together again eternally.

Paul is survived by his children: his daughter, Diane Kemp and her husband, Rodger, of Tucson, AZ, his daughter, Terri Segarra and her husband, Paul of Sarasota, FL, his son, Mitchell Cullis and his wife, Patricia of Wallingford, CT, and his daughter, Lori Lenkeit, of Sarasota, FL. He also is survived by his nine grandchildren, who brought him endless joy: Vicki Miller, Dennis Nesta, Nicole Nesta, Tyler Cullis, Michael Cullis, Kelli Cullis-Falconeri, Paul Lenkeit, Michael Lenkeit, and Christine Lenkeit.

A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Paul's life will be held on Friday, October 23 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St, Plainville. Burial will be held privately. There are no calling hours. Family and friends attending the Mass are required to wear facial coverings, practice social distancing, and follow all guidelines from the CDC. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville, is assisting the family with the services. Those who wish, may remember Paul with contributions to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, 54 S. Canal Street, Plainville, CT 06062. For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy online, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.





Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
October 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
