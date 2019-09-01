|
|
Paul H. Bonanzinga, 64, passed away peacefully on August 13th at Hartford Hospital. He was the son of the late Veronica and Henry Bonanzinga and was a Meriden resident until an accident left him paralyzed nearly 30 years ago.
Paul graduated from Orville H. Platt High School and spent most of his healthy years working as a baker with his family in South Meriden.
Everyone who knew Paul just loved him. He was always happy and willing to help anyone - even strangers. Once when he was a young teen, he jumped into the Misquamicut Ocean and saved a toddler swept away by a wave. Paul was fearless and later nicknamed the Gentle Giant. He was "as strong as an ox and as gentle as a kitten".
Even though Paul's quality of life was later limited, he tried his best to maintain his friendly personality and kept a positive attitude.
He spent over 20 years living at the Riverside Health and Rehab Center in East Hartford, CT, where his care was "exceptional". The family would like to thank all of his wonderful caregivers, especially, Delaney Young. She was with Paul for most of his stay and truly was his "guardian angel"
Paul is survived by his sisters, Marcia DeMonte and Sandra Wright, and four Bonanzinga brothers: Anthony, Larry, Bart and Hank. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral was held on August 16th at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT. Paul was laid to rest with his beloved mother and father at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden, CT.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019