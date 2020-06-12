Paul J. Tillotta, 92, of Southington passed away at his home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Bernice (Belanger) Tillotta his wife of 47 years.
Born July 12, 1927 in Middletown he was the son of the late Angelo and Vincenza (Milardo) Tillotta.
Paul was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Army for 15 years. He retired from Merriam Motors in Wallingford after 40 years of service. Following his retirement, he worked for the Town of Southington as a crossing guard in the winter and for Memorial Pool in the summer. He was a Partner of Hope for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for over 20 years and collected donations for ALS for 13 years.
In addition to his wife he leaves a brother, John "George" Tillotta and wife Corrine of Middletown; a sister, Mary Tillotta of Middletown; five sisters-in-law, Martine Sargent and husband Ken of Bristol, Bernatte Belanger of FL, Louise Thompson and husband Buff of Bristol, Gail Belanger of Farmington and Sandra Gaughan and husband Terry of Bristol; a brother-in-law, Perry Belanger and wife Theresa of ME and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Joseph, Anthony and Peter Tillotta and two brothers-in-law, Herman and Eugene Belanger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to ALS, 4 Oxford Rd., Unit D1, Milford, CT 06460. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 10, 2020.