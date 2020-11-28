Paul Joseph Gratta Sr., beloved husband of Pamela (Empronto) Gratta died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a courageous 14-year battle with cancer. He passed away at home with his loving family by his side. Paul was a fighter till the end. He was born in Meriden, CT on June 24, 1951 to the late Joseph and Grace Gratta (Grumpy and Meatball).
He leaves behind his two sons: Paul Jr., and Gavin, his daughter Margaret and her spouse Jim Jameison, and his daughter-in-law Kim. He also leaves behind his sisters: Linda Massicotte, Sally Peluso, and Diane and her spouse James Cuccaro. He also leaves behind his sisters-in-laws: Sally Rungee and her spouse Robert, Nancy Empronto, and Deborah Empronto. Also, his grandchildren: Joseph Paul, Kendall Marie, Lance Corp. Drew, and Emma, his pride and joy. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, especially Louise (dee) and Jamie Cuccaro.
Paul was a man of faith, dedicating his life to Jesus and was a member of Grace N' Vessel of Christ Ministries of over 20 years, where he ministered to the Lord. Recently Paul was a member of Grace fellowship church in Meriden.
Paul was a sports enthusiast, especially watching his grandson Joseph's baseball games where he was known as Poppa "G". He was an avid reader and a history buff. He was a huge fan of Red Skelton and the Three Stooges. His passion in life was being a runner and he played basketball in his teens at The Meriden Boys Club winning a championship. Paul could be counted on to fix anything, skills he learned from his father. He had a great sense of humor. He made us all laugh.
Paul was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
Our family would like to give a special thank you to all that took care of him at Smilow Cancer Hospital especially Dr. Francine M. Foss and the staff, especially Sunshine, his nurse and Kaitlyn Brown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: "Closer to Free" at Smilow Cancer Hospital, Office Of Development Yale New Haven Hospital PO Box 1849 New Haven, CT 06508 or St. Jude Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
