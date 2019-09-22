|
|
Paul "The Painter" Marnalse, Sr., 85, passed away at the Masonic Home Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Besides his wife Marilyn, he is survived by his daughters, Connie and Kathy; sons Paul Jr. and Kenneth; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. All services are private. John J. Ferry & Sons, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT, is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019