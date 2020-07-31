1/1
Paul R. Smith
11/24/1966 - 7/29/2020
Paul R. Smith, 54, of Meriden, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital following a brief illness.

Born November 24, 1966 in Oak Lawn, IL, he was the son of Bee (Korczyk) Riccio and her husband Michael of Southington and the late Roger Smith.

Paul is survived by three children, Austin Smith of UT, Spencer Smith of Plainville and Skylar Smith of Southington; four brothers, Larry Smith of Uncasville, Gregory Smith and partner Diane of Meriden, Steven Smith and wife Erica of IL and David Smith of Southington; a sister, Janice Brunetti and husband Tom of Prospect. He also leaves his nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Sarah, Stephanie, Olivia, Jack and Michael and his girlfriend Heather Whitehouse of Burlington. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Otelia Smith; maternal grandparents, Bruno and Mary Korczyk; a brother Brian Smith and his aunt Diane Porter.

Services for Paul will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
