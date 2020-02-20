|
Paul Thomas Malavenda, 83, loving husband of Helen (Rogers) Malavenda for 32 (11/26/87) joyous years of marriage, died on Monday, February 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Meriden on October 17, 1937, he was the son of the late Peter J. and Rose B. (Mesite) Malavenda. Paul graduated from Meriden High School Class of 1955, attended Hillyer College School of Business and Merrimack College School of Financial Planning. He was a Life Underwriters Training Council Fellow. He was principal and owner of Core Financial Services. He was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel campus. Paul was a member of the National Association of Security Dealers, National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, served on the City of Meriden Public Safety Commission in the capacity of Police and Fire Commissioner, and life member of Meriden Elks No. 35. More than 60 years ago, as a member of the Meriden Jaycees, Paul chaired the very first "Paint Up, Clean Up, Fix Up Week", which had been a prototype of a Jaycee chapter in Arizona; program is still active as an annual City of Meriden project. Beside his wife Helen, he is survived by his daughters Maria (Evan) Silberhorn, Donna (Rick) Renzoni, Lisa (Ronald) Plasky, and Gina (David) Reardon. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren Brianna Engelke, Jaclyn Theelen, Joseph Renzoni, Rebecca Renzoni, Kyle Plasky, Cory Plasky, Taylor Reardon, and Kaitlyn Reardon. He was predeceased by his brother Peter. He was a lifetime fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants, Boston Celtics, UConn Men and Women basketball; he always enjoyed a good professional wrestling match. In addition to being a spectator of his favorite sporting activity, he enjoyed coaching and participating in many of his daughters' sporting and educational activity. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Ln, Meriden, CT 06450. There are no calling hours. Paul would like to thank Dr. Susan Alsamarai, nurses Jeanette and Stacy, and the staff of MidState Medical Oncology and Hematology; Dr. Allan Kratzer, technician Margaret, and staff of MidState Radiation Oncology. He would like to acknowledge Doug and Kerri Kohlun, Keith and Amanda L'Heureux`, Jason and Jolie Hinners, Nikki Cannon and Craig and Diane Plourde for their extraordinary help to him and his wife, Helen. In lieu of flowers, we ask that any donation be made to the charity of one's choosing. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
