Peggy Ann (Williams) Howe, 75, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly October 14, 2020. She was born in Meriden, March 29, 1945, the daughter of the late Charles E. Williams Sr., and Margaret (Bridgett) Williams. Peggy graduated from Lyman Hall H.S. class of 1963 and retired from Yale University, School of Medicine, Department of Neurology. Peggy loved spending time with her family and friends more than anything! She especially enjoyed Wednesday lunch adventures with her sister, her beloved Auntie B (Barbara Ferraro) & her "sister cousins" Susan Konyu &Kathy Trumbley. Peggy's happy place was Sanibel & Captiva Islands, collecting seashells and basking in the sun with a good book. Her final trip to Sanibel was one for the record books!! A mother daughter week full of love, laughter and unmentionable antics! Her impeccable knack for wrapping gifts, whether it be Christmas or birthdays, was second to none. Her pride & excitement to hand them over to the recipient was pure joy to witness. Her family wishes to share, she had an insatiable zest for life, willpower & determination, along with her unconditional love for family & faith in God helped her to overcome recent life altering hurdles. She was a trooper! Peggy's pride and joy were her daughters, grandchildren & great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Howe Tighe and her husband Brian, Megan Howe Theriault and her husband Michael, her son David Howe Jr., her sister and best friend, Sharon Williams; her grandchildren, Kaylie Chudyi, Matthew Chudyi, Hannah Theriault, Nichole Texiera, Paige Parmentier, Michael Theriault and Avery Howe; her great grandchildren, Jameson, Bryson, Hadley, Michael and Lilly; several cousins; her oldest & dearest friend Patty Phoenix, many other special friends and her beloved dog Gordie. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles E. Williams, Jr. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Monday, October 19, from 9:30 to 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am Monday, at Most Holy Trinity Church. Interment will be private for family. For those unable to attend, or prefer to view services from a safe distance, the funeral mass will be livestreamed on Peggy's online obituary page at www.wallingfordfh.com
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.st.jude.org
).