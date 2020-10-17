1/1
Peggy Ann Howe
3/29/1945 - 10/14/2020
Peggy Ann (Williams) Howe, 75, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly October 14, 2020. She was born in Meriden, March 29, 1945, the daughter of the late Charles E. Williams Sr., and Margaret (Bridgett) Williams. Peggy graduated from Lyman Hall H.S. class of 1963 and retired from Yale University, School of Medicine, Department of Neurology. Peggy loved spending time with her family and friends more than anything! She especially enjoyed Wednesday lunch adventures with her sister, her beloved Auntie B (Barbara Ferraro) & her "sister cousins" Susan Konyu &Kathy Trumbley. Peggy's happy place was Sanibel & Captiva Islands, collecting seashells and basking in the sun with a good book. Her final trip to Sanibel was one for the record books!! A mother daughter week full of love, laughter and unmentionable antics! Her impeccable knack for wrapping gifts, whether it be Christmas or birthdays, was second to none. Her pride & excitement to hand them over to the recipient was pure joy to witness. Her family wishes to share, she had an insatiable zest for life, willpower & determination, along with her unconditional love for family & faith in God helped her to overcome recent life altering hurdles. She was a trooper! Peggy's pride and joy were her daughters, grandchildren & great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Howe Tighe and her husband Brian, Megan Howe Theriault and her husband Michael, her son David Howe Jr., her sister and best friend, Sharon Williams; her grandchildren, Kaylie Chudyi, Matthew Chudyi, Hannah Theriault, Nichole Texiera, Paige Parmentier, Michael Theriault and Avery Howe; her great grandchildren, Jameson, Bryson, Hadley, Michael and Lilly; several cousins; her oldest & dearest friend Patty Phoenix, many other special friends and her beloved dog Gordie. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles E. Williams, Jr. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Monday, October 19, from 9:30 to 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am Monday, at Most Holy Trinity Church. Interment will be private for family. For those unable to attend, or prefer to view services from a safe distance, the funeral mass will be livestreamed on Peggy's online obituary page at www.wallingfordfh.com In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.st.jude.org).



Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
October 16, 2020
Peggy was a special friend for over 25 years. She was one of those friends that no matter how long had transpired since you last spoke you just picked up where you left off. She was a beautiful person inside and out and I treasured her friendship. She was a true Christian because she enacted helping others; and she loved her God and her family. My heart is heavy at her loss, but I know she is with her Savior and no longer suffering. I’m so glad I always told her I loved her whenever we spoke especially during this last year when she fought her cancer. My sincerest condolences for your loss.
Vivian Cimino
Friend
October 16, 2020
I will miss you my dear friend. Life won’t be the same without you. So many happy times to remember. The memories will help me endure the heartbreaking pain of your too soon passing. You were a once in a lifetime friend. Rest In Peace, no more pain or worries. God hold you in His loving arms until we meet again. Love you to the moon and back.
Shari Middlesworth-Wicks
Friend
October 16, 2020
Peggy was a wonderful neighbor and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Much love to her family.
Gail Preziosi
Friend
