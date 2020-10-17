Peggy was a special friend for over 25 years. She was one of those friends that no matter how long had transpired since you last spoke you just picked up where you left off. She was a beautiful person inside and out and I treasured her friendship. She was a true Christian because she enacted helping others; and she loved her God and her family. My heart is heavy at her loss, but I know she is with her Savior and no longer suffering. I’m so glad I always told her I loved her whenever we spoke especially during this last year when she fought her cancer. My sincerest condolences for your loss.

Vivian Cimino

Friend