Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Percy A. Glidden III Obituary
Percy A. Glidden III, 59, of Durham, husband of 40 years to Elizabeth (Gombita) Glidden, passed away peacefully August 29, 2019 at Hartford Hospital.

He was born in Meriden on September 27, 1959, a son of the late Percy A. Glidden, Jr., and Loretta (Dolan) Glidden of Lubec, Maine.

He worked for Hobson and Motzer, Inc., for over 41 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and motorcycles.

In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, he is survived by his daughter, Brandi Glidden of Durham; his son, Matthew Glidden (Jessica Olenski) of Durham; his brother, Gaylord Glidden (Carol Jones) of Wallingford; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Robert Glidden, his nephew, Troy Glidden, and his siblings, Maynard Glidden and Irene Glidden

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 11 am in the funeral home. Interment will be in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
