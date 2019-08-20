|
Peter Austin Lowe, Sr., died August 14, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Peter was born June 22, 1951, in Meriden and was the son of Carey Lowe, Jr., and Barbara Lowe. He was educated in Meriden schools and attended UCONN for two years. For those that knew Peter and Elaine, his wife of 40 yrs., she was the love of his life and he is the love of hers. Together they raised three outstanding children: Peter A. Lowe, Jr. (daughter-in-law Marsha), Katie Lowe (son-in-law Ray Tocionis), and Stacey Lowe. Peter is also survived by his precious Grandchildren Harper and Peter A. Lowe, III; Siblings Mary Kelleher (husband Greg), Carey Lowe, III (wife Cheryl), Susan Lowe-Heaney (husband Mike), and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Ernest Lowe.
Pete had a great sense of humor and loved working, especially with his bulldozer. Pete was very compassionate and selfless, always putting others first. He had an immeasurable love for his family and his favorite place to be was on the farm with his family. Peter owned two businesses in Meriden: Lowe Excavating and Construction, LLC (his father started in 1946) and Mountain Spring Water Company.
Interment will be private. Pete and his family want to extend special thanks for exceptional care to Hartford Hospital, Sterling Physicians, Dr. Todd Alekshun, Dr. Megan Panico, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Raymond Mak and Holly Poitras, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be donated to Pete's favorite charity, the St. Labre Indian School, Water Well Fund, PO Box 216, Ashland, Montana, 59003.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019