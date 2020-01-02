The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Peter D. Quinn Jr. Obituary
Peter D. Quinn, Jr., 43, passed away unexpectedly on December 18, 2019.

He was born in Westerly, R.I., on August 25, 1976, to The Rev. and Mrs. Peter D. Quinn, Sr. Peter attended South Kent School and graduated from Plainville High School in 1994. He also attended Johnson and Wales University.

In addition to his parents, Peter is survived by his son, Mason H. Quinn, of Torrington; his sister, Elizabeth A. Doran and her husband, Robert, of Southington; three nieces and a nephew, also of Southington.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 25 South Street, Litchfield. Interment will be held in the Spring.

To send the Quinn family an online expression of sympathy, kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
