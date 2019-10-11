|
|
Peter Dominici, 91, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at MidState Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Helen (Nuzzo) Dominici.
He was born in Schenectady, NY, May 6, 1928, the son of the late Nunzio and Mary (Forlini) Dominici and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was an active member of Church of the Resurrection and belonged to the Knights of Columbus Pinta Council #5 and the V.F.W. Mr. Dominici worked for 3M before retiring from Marlin Firearms.
In addition to his wife Helen, he is survived by his children, Linda Raymond (Robert), Peter Dominici, and Cynthia Stevens (Kenneth); his grandchildren, Linda Raymond Hendricks, Kyle Stevens, Jordan Stevens, John Dominici and Jessica Dominici; and his great grandchildren, Brandon Roy and Alexa Roy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14, at 10 a.m., directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Masonic Charity Foundation, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019