Peter E. Graham, 38, beloved husband, father, son, nephew, cousin, and friend passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Lauren for 13 years and father to Dylan and Eric. He was born in Meriden on November 20, 1981 to Edward and Jeanne (Gindel) Graham.
Peter attended St. Joseph parochial School and graduated from Platt High School in 2000. He graduated from NETTS tractor trailer school and Gateway College. He was a diesel mechanic and auto technician and worked for Roberts Dodge and UPS.
Pete loved vacationing with his family. He loved excursions with his boys, fishing, camping, the New York Yankees and the New Orleans Saints. His favorite destination was New Orleans.
Besides his parents, wife and children, Pete is survived by his paternal grandmother Alzita Graham, parents-in-law Joseph and Connie Fratzel, brother-in-law Mark Fratzel, best friend and 'brother' Larry Gregg, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Ernest and Irene Gindel, his paternal grandfather Roger Graham and his aunt Maryann Gindel Hall.
A graveside service will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, please contact the family for the time and additional arrangements. The John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street., Meriden, CT 06450 is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Peter attended St. Joseph parochial School and graduated from Platt High School in 2000. He graduated from NETTS tractor trailer school and Gateway College. He was a diesel mechanic and auto technician and worked for Roberts Dodge and UPS.
Pete loved vacationing with his family. He loved excursions with his boys, fishing, camping, the New York Yankees and the New Orleans Saints. His favorite destination was New Orleans.
Besides his parents, wife and children, Pete is survived by his paternal grandmother Alzita Graham, parents-in-law Joseph and Connie Fratzel, brother-in-law Mark Fratzel, best friend and 'brother' Larry Gregg, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Ernest and Irene Gindel, his paternal grandfather Roger Graham and his aunt Maryann Gindel Hall.
A graveside service will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, please contact the family for the time and additional arrangements. The John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street., Meriden, CT 06450 is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 1 to May 31, 2020.