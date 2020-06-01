Peter E. Graham
1981 - 2020
Peter E. Graham, 38, beloved husband, father, son, nephew, cousin, and friend passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Lauren for 13 years and father to Dylan and Eric. He was born in Meriden on November 20, 1981 to Edward and Jeanne (Gindel) Graham.

Peter attended St. Joseph parochial School and graduated from Platt High School in 2000. He graduated from NETTS tractor trailer school and Gateway College. He was a diesel mechanic and auto technician and worked for Roberts Dodge and UPS.

Pete loved vacationing with his family. He loved excursions with his boys, fishing, camping, the New York Yankees and the New Orleans Saints. His favorite destination was New Orleans.

Besides his parents, wife and children, Pete is survived by his paternal grandmother Alzita Graham, parents-in-law Joseph and Connie Fratzel, brother-in-law Mark Fratzel, best friend and 'brother' Larry Gregg, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Ernest and Irene Gindel, his paternal grandfather Roger Graham and his aunt Maryann Gindel Hall.

A graveside service will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, please contact the family for the time and additional arrangements. The John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street., Meriden, CT 06450 is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 1 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
Sacred Heart Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 31, 2020
We were devastated when we heard the news of Pete's death. I just talked and saw him a couple of weeks before. We have known Pete for many year. My husband Dave and I send our deepest condolences to his wife Lauren and his boys Dylan and Eric. Also to Pete's parent's and Pete's in-laws. He is sadly missed. There are so many funny stories of Pete so our family will remember all the good times.
Lisa LeGates
Friend
