We were devastated when we heard the news of Pete's death. I just talked and saw him a couple of weeks before. We have known Pete for many year. My husband Dave and I send our deepest condolences to his wife Lauren and his boys Dylan and Eric. Also to Pete's parent's and Pete's in-laws. He is sadly missed. There are so many funny stories of Pete so our family will remember all the good times.

Lisa LeGates

Friend