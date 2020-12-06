Peter Fielding Meah, 79, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Masonicare Hospice in Wallingford. He was born in Meriden on August 19, 1941, to the late Arthur B. and Helen (Fielding) Meah. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary (Quinn); his four children, Katherine Meah (Robert) of Meriden, Peter F. Meah II of Meriden, Nora Meah of Newport, R.I. and John Meah (Kristin) of Hamden; his three grandsons, Nathan Miller, Charlie Lenart, and Connor Meah; and his brother-in-law James (Ned) Quinn and his wife Carol, numerous nieces and nephews, and many cousins, family, and friends. Peter was predeceased by his sisters, Marilyn Meah, Janice (Russell) Sarrazin, and Elizabeth Meah; his sister-in-law, Katherine Wichlac, and his brother-in-law, Jerome.Peter graduated from Saint Joseph School in Meriden and was in the first graduating class of Platt High School, where he was editor of The Platform and a member of the Pentangle Players and Key Club. He earned his Bachelors of Social Science in English and Masters of Arts in School Counseling from Fairfield University. His teaching career spanned more than 35 years at Xavier High School (Middletown) where he primarily taught English. Long before his days in the classroom, Peter was an educator, working as a counselor at Camp Ingersoll (Portland) and as Camp Director at Camp Hubbard (Meriden). Throughout his teaching career, he served as the Meriden Coordinator for Middlesex Community College. Peter also served six years in the Connecticut Army National Guard.Peter spent his retirement volunteering and traveling extensively. He dedicated his time widely by volunteering at American Red Cross Blood Drives at Baitul Aman Mosque (Meriden), at Masonicare Long Term Care, and as a Senior Buddy Reader in Meriden Public Schools. He was a long-time volunteer for the Meriden Soup Kitchen with Bonnie's Angels before serving as President of the organization. Peter was devoted to each volunteer post; however, he was especially endeared to the Soup Kitchen community.Peter and Mary entertained often and traveled the world from Eastern and Western Europe, to South and Central America, including passing through the Panama Canal. They patronized the Goodspeed Theater for decades. Together, they welcomed many to their home of 47 years at 4 Cottage Street and Peter rarely hosted without baking a delicious treat or offering a spirited refreshment. Among his most favorite activities were his twice-monthly Boys' Breakfast outings with his three grandsons.At a later date, the family will invite his family and friends to gather in celebration. No service is scheduled at this time. Donations to the Meriden Soup Kitchen may be made in lieu of flowers.The family expresses deep gratitude to the Masonicare Home and Hospice Team, especially the Wooster 4 Team. The family also recognizes the compassionate professionalism of the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University Anatomical Gift Program.