Peter S. Roden, 72, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Smilow Cancer Center after a 24 year struggle with cancer. He was the son of the late Harry and Rose Roden. Peter grew up on Overlook Farm in Meriden and attended Meriden schools. He graduated from Maloney and attended Quinnipiac University. Peter served in the Naval Reserves for six years and was on active duty from 1969 through 1971. Mr. Roden was the sole proprietor of Roden Landscaping.
Peter is survived by his sister, Ellie Roden Russett (Phillip) of Wilmington, VT and his brother, Nathan Roden (Betty) of Middlefield. He was predeceased by his brothers, Alan and Larry Roden and his stepson Greg Burham.
Agraveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 11 a.m. in B'Nai Abraham Cemetery, 114 Corrigan Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451 with Rabbi Michael Kohn officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, Office of Development, Yale New Haven Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020