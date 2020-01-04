The Record-Journal Obituaries
Peter Thomas Schatzman


1953 - 2019
Peter Thomas Schatzman Obituary
Peter Thomas Schatzman, 66, of Wallingford, CT, passed away unexpectedly, December 25th, 2019. His unexpected passing devastated all those who knew and loved Peter. Peter was born in Marburg, Germany on August 1st, 1953. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Frederick and Kathleen Schatzman, and his sister Susan. He is survived by his daughter Kathleen Schatzman (my queen) of Wallingford, sister Joan Schatzman Hall and husband Steven of Wallingford, brother Paul Schatzman and wife Cheryl of Middlefield, and his former wife and mother of his daughter, Sheila Tierney of Wallingford. In addition he leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a mass January 6th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, CT 06492. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meigs Point Nature Center, Hammonasset State Park, Madison, CT.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
