Peter Vincent Roccapriore, 59, of Southington, CT, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home unexpectedly. He was born in Meriden, on August 15, 1959, son of Vitaliano Roccapriore and the late Joan C. (Wieloch) Roccapriore.



He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Jennifer (Pilon) Roccapriore, his son, Nicholas, and Jennifer's children, Kayley, Eddie, and Dylan, whom he affectionately referred to as his own. He is also survived by his six siblings, Daniel, Diane Breen, Teresa Vitelli, Vincent, Anthony (Tera), and Marie (Erik) Shanahan. Left to cherish his memory are his many beloved nieces and nephews: Carl, Charissa (Joey, Bobby), Bridget, Mary, Joseph, Jaclyn, Ashley, Alessandra, Nathaniel, Angelique and Rose.



Peter graduated from H.C. Wilcox Technical High School in 1977 with a trade in carpentry. He attended Middlesex Community College for business management and went on to build a successful construction company. He was passionately involved in JA (Junior Achievement) and giving back to the community. In his teens, he trained as a boxer and was awarded Golden Gloves. Peter took pride in being a master carpenter and working as a security officer for Middlesex Health. He was also a road manager for his dear friend/musician Jeff Pitchell, which brought him many years of joy and excitement.



Like his father, Peter shared a love for motorcycles. "Rock" as many people called him, supported countless rides and charity events. He was a dedicated father and a very loyal husband. Pete's generosity, storytelling, and gut-busting humor will be missed immensely.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Monday, March 18th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in In Memoriam Cemetery, Wallingford. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450 from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17th.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pete's memory may be sent to the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, c/o the Roccapriore family. Checks may be made payable to Jennifer Roccapriore. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019