Philip C. Scarfo, 71, beloved husband of 51 years to Lillian B. Scarfo, died on Saturday, October 24th, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle. Born in Meriden, CT on March 21, 1949, he was the son of the late Carmelo and Jennie (Longo) Scarfo.
Phil resided in Meriden his entire life, attending O. H. Platt High school and Paier College of Art. He retired in April from the American Liver Foundation where he was a Helpline and Education Specialist. He loved to share his knowledge and to be able to educate others on liver disease. He enjoyed volunteering at the Franciscan Life Center, especially during the holiday season, where he shared his love for bow and wreath making, among other things. When he was still driving, it wouldn't be a surprise to have him show up at his many Aunt's or Cousin's houses and more recently those visits became numerous phone calls to check in with everyone.
Besides his loving wife Lillian, he is survived by his three daughters, Juliann Scarfo-Maraczi and her husband Kenny, Kara Scarfo, and Marissa Scarfo; his two beloved dogs, Ella and Stella; two brothers, Dennis Scarfo and Kathy and Neil Scarfo and Sandy. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who are like family.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Dr. Jarrod Post, he always made Phil a priority and provided the best care for him.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, October 29th from 4 to 7pm at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10am at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, CT 06450. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052, or Franciscan Home Care and Hospice, 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
