1/1
Philip C. Scarfo
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip C. Scarfo, 71, beloved husband of 51 years to Lillian B. Scarfo, died on Saturday, October 24th, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle. Born in Meriden, CT on March 21, 1949, he was the son of the late Carmelo and Jennie (Longo) Scarfo.

Phil resided in Meriden his entire life, attending O. H. Platt High school and Paier College of Art. He retired in April from the American Liver Foundation where he was a Helpline and Education Specialist. He loved to share his knowledge and to be able to educate others on liver disease. He enjoyed volunteering at the Franciscan Life Center, especially during the holiday season, where he shared his love for bow and wreath making, among other things. When he was still driving, it wouldn't be a surprise to have him show up at his many Aunt's or Cousin's houses and more recently those visits became numerous phone calls to check in with everyone.

Besides his loving wife Lillian, he is survived by his three daughters, Juliann Scarfo-Maraczi and her husband Kenny, Kara Scarfo, and Marissa Scarfo; his two beloved dogs, Ella and Stella; two brothers, Dennis Scarfo and Kathy and Neil Scarfo and Sandy. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who are like family.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Dr. Jarrod Post, he always made Phil a priority and provided the best care for him.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, October 29th from 4 to 7pm at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10am at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, CT 06450. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052, or Franciscan Home Care and Hospice, 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved