Philip Ronald Crebase departed peacefully in his home on April 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Philip was born in Wallingford on November 18, 1937, son of Yvonne Hamelin and Joseph Frank Crebase. He was the grandson of Felix and Rose Pignata Crebase and Joseph and Victoria Hamelin. He attended Holy Trinity School class of 1952 and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1956. After serving four years in the US Air Force, he attended the University of Hartford. Following college, he was employed by Traveler's Insurance Company, International Silver Company, Wallace Silversmiths, Ball and Socket Company, Strauss Adler, and Maxim Mobility where he used his supervising ability in data processing. In May of 1959, he met Joyce Marilyn Regan and they were married on June 25, 1966. During their 53 years of marriage, Phil was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather (Pop), brother, uncle, and friend. Phil was an avid Red Sox fan and spent beautiful afternoons at Fenway with his girls. Phil and Joyce spent countless, precious hours together enjoying UCONN women's basketball, trips to the theater, and listening to music. He enjoyed searching out antique treasures and refinishing them as gifts. Over the years, Phil also developed amazing friendships and memories with his card playing buddies and bowling teams. Beginning in 1967, one of the things Phil looked most forward to, was his annual two week vacation at Camp Wulamat with his wife, girls, and friends who became family. Phil's family and friends could always count on him for being the life of the party. From being memorialized by the Girl Scouts for his rousing rendition of "Peanut Butter and Jelly" to his laugh out loud dinner stories, Phil always made family and friends feel like they were the most important people in the room. If you met Phil, and became a friend, you became a friend for life. In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by his four daughters Cheryl and her husband, John Ciszek, Karen and her husband, Judd Braverman, Patricia and her partner, Jae Malloy, and Pamela and her husband Robert Chudzik and Phil's six, beloved grandchildren, Jackson, Jonah, and Bryn Chudzik, Avery and Myles Braverman, and Grace Ciszek. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who held a precious place in his heart. At this time, a private graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family only. For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or you can send a check to 659 Tower Avenue, Hartford, CT 06112.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 28, 2020