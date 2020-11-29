Philip Linwood Connolly, 81, of Meriden, died peacefully at the Hospital of Central CT on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Philip was born in Meriden on November 2, 1939, a son of the late Ralph and Louise (Eldredge) Connolly and was a life-long Meriden resident. He Worked for Eyelet Specialty and Integrated Industrial Systems until his retirement and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, camping, hiking and spending time at his camp in Vermont. Philip is survived by his sister, Nelleen Brauer of Dundee NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Johnston Connolly and Ralph Connolly. Philip's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will begin in the funeral home at 11 am. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent the White Memorial Conservation Center Inc., 80 Whitehall Rd., P.O. Box 368, Litchfield, CT 06759. www.wallingfordfh.com