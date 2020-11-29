1/1
Philip L. Connolly
11/2/1939 - 11/25/2020
{ "" }
Philip Linwood Connolly, 81, of Meriden, died peacefully at the Hospital of Central CT on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Philip was born in Meriden on November 2, 1939, a son of the late Ralph and Louise (Eldredge) Connolly and was a life-long Meriden resident. He Worked for Eyelet Specialty and Integrated Industrial Systems until his retirement and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, camping, hiking and spending time at his camp in Vermont. Philip is survived by his sister, Nelleen Brauer of Dundee NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Johnston Connolly and Ralph Connolly. Philip's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will begin in the funeral home at 11 am. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent the White Memorial Conservation Center Inc., 80 Whitehall Rd., P.O. Box 368, Litchfield, CT 06759. www.wallingfordfh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 28, 2020
Phil you will be missed you were a good friend to me and Rich.
Betty Migalti
Friend
November 28, 2020
We will miss you Uncle Phil.
David & Patricia Connolly
Family
