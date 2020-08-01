Philomena Ricci Geremia, 100, formerly of Wallingford, beloved wife of the late Leo F. Geremia, passed away on Saturday July 25, 2020 in Meriden.
She was born August 5, 1919 in Meriden to Italian immigrants, Serafino and Elizabeth (Petrillo) Ricci, in a world gripped by the Spanish flu. Growing up a self-proclaimed "city girl" in Meriden during the 20's and 30's, it was only with some hesitancy that she moved to the "country" with her husband in the 40's to live beside his family's farm, Geremia Farm in Wallingford. But it was there that she forged a long and happy life, raising a family and remaining for most of her days. She departed us under circumstances not unlike those of her birth a century earlier, amidst the throes of a pandemic.
Everyone knew her as Philly and she was truly a lover of people. She enjoyed the seashore dearly and kept a cottage on the shores of Westbrook Harbor for some 50 years. Her humor and zest for life was contagious in spite of hardships that might have broken a lesser person. As late as the age of 90, she remembered laughing with delight upon firing her grandson's potato cannon out over the fields at home; that about says it all.
Philomena leaves two daughters: Janet and her husband Charles Craig of Wallingford, Patricia and her husband Michael Perry of Meriden. She was predeceased by her son, Paul Geremia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Gina Anderson; Adam, Daniel, Nathan and Aaron Craig; Justin and wife Mary Coleman and Jordan and wife Jennifer Coleman; along with great grandchildren: Scarlett, Madison, Juliette and Delilah Coleman. Philomena was predeceased by her five brothers: Anthony, John, Michael, Joseph and Henry Ricci and her two sisters: Mary Laurenza and Anna Sue Antonio.
The family would like to thank the Connecticut Baptist Home for the care given to her for the past few years and we especially would like to thank Lourdes, her nurse, for being our hearts and comforting our Mom at the time of her passing, as she was afflicted by Coronavirus. We would like everyone to stay safe and remember her fondly.
Her funeral is private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempiefuneralhome.com
Donations in memory of Philomena Geremia may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1058.