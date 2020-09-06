Phyllis, J. (Bateman) Cardini, 93, of Meriden, entered into eternal life Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her home. She was the loving wife of the late John Cardini, Sr. She was born in Yalesville, CT, September 7, 1926, a daughter of the late Bert and Elizabeth (Carne) Bateman. Phyllis had been employed by New Departure and World Tableware. She was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother whose greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Cardini Rabe; her sons, Jack Cardini, Ronald Cardini, Rob Cardini and Gerald Cardini; her grandchildren, Jeremiah, Nathaniel, Geoffrey, Amanda and Jacqueline; her great grandchildren, Emery, Vanessa, Caroline, Sophie and Jonah; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends, including George Vumback, Josephine and Nick Rizza, Barbara Anderson, and Jean Schneider. She was predeceased by her grandson, Jordan; five sisters, Sylvia Bateman Sabo, Ethel Bateman Offen, Barbara Bateman Callahan, Irene Bateman Torelli and Ivy Bateman Lehmann; and four brothers, Francis "Butch" Bateman, Horace "Pete" Bateman, Bertie Bateman and Charles Bateman. Funeral services and interment in Walnut Grove Cemetery will be private. Gifts in her memory may be sent to Gaylord Hospital, 50 Gaylord Farms Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492, or the Masonic Charity Foundation, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. "As the sun rays fall upon me, I feel you in my heart. Your light will always fill my soul, we will never be apart." www.wallingfordfh.com