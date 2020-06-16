Phyllis K. Cosenza, 79, formerly of Wallingford, died June 13, 2020, in Palm Harbor, Fla.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frank Cosenza; her two sons, Frank Jr. and Christopher; her two daughters-in-law, Donna and Jeanne, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.