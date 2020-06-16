Phyllis K. Cosenza
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis K. Cosenza, 79, formerly of Wallingford, died June 13, 2020, in Palm Harbor, Fla.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frank Cosenza; her two sons, Frank Jr. and Christopher; her two daughters-in-law, Donna and Jeanne, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Chris I am so sorry to see this. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. If theres anything I can do, dont hesitate to ask.
Bill OBrien
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved